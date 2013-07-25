S.Korea July consumer sentiment steady vs June at over 1-year high

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s key consumer sentiment measure held steady at a more than 1-year high in July as South Koreans remained optimistic about their living standards, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The composite consumer sentiment index stood at 105 in July, matching the level in June, when the reading was highest since May last year, reflecting signs of recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

A reading above 100 indicates that consumers who expect economic and living conditions to improve in the coming month outnumber those who expect them to worsen. The index has remained above 100 all this year after easing to 99 in December 2012.

The data comes a day after second-quarter GDP data in South Korea reached a more than 1-year high, with the economy expanding 1.1 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter at a faster-than-expected pace.

Meanwhile, the same central bank statement showed South Koreans’ median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months ticked up to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent in the June survey.

It was the first time the rate headed up in six months after steadily falling since February, underpinning market views that the Bank of Korea’s easing cycle is over.

Roughly 60 percent of those surveyed by the Bank of Korea said public utility costs are expected to most affect future inflation trends, compared with industrial goods and agricultural products.

The Bank of Korea said it surveyed more than 2,000 households across the country from July 11 to 18. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)