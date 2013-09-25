S.Korea Sept consumer sentiment slips to 5-mth low

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s key measure of consumer confidence slipped to a five-month low in September although South Koreans still remained optimistic over their future living conditions, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The composite consumer index (CCSI) inched down to 102 in September, the Bank of Korea said, compared to the reading of 105 posted in June through August. It was the lowest level seen since the index stood at 102 in April this year.

A reading above 100 indicates consumers feel more optimistic in the coming month than the long-term average sentiment accrued from 2003 to 2012.

The central bank’s index has stayed above 100 all this year, after last falling below the neutral line to 99 in December 2012.

Despite the fall in the index, domestic consumption has shown signs of recovery as sales at top department stores during August grew at the fastest annual rate in five months, government data showed earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months ticked down to 2.9 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August, the same central bank data showed.

Actual inflation in South Korea has remained in the 1-percent range throughout this year, well below the central bank’s target band of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

Public utilities and housing costs were the top two most likely reasons to drive inflation in the coming months, according to the survey.

The Bank of Korea said it received responses from more than 2,000 households nationwide from Sept. 9 to 17 for the survey. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)