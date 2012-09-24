CORRECTED-South Korea inflation expectations at 21-mth low

(Corrects milestone in lead paragraph to second-lowest)

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s key consumer sentiment index remained at its second-lowest level of the year in September, even as inflation expectations eased to the lowest since late 2010, central bank data said on Tuesday.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement that its consumer sentiment index was at 99 in September, unchanged from August, which was a seven-month low.

The index had slid for three straight months after peaking at 105 this year in May.

A reading below 100 means consumers who expect economic and living conditions to deteriorate outnumber those who predict improvement. The lowest reading in 2012 was 98 in January.

From the same central bank data, the median consumer inflation expectation for the next 12 months in September fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest since December 2010, from 3.6 percent in August.

Although the inflation expectation rate leans slightly towards the upper tier of the Bank of Korea’s 2-to-4 percent inflation target band, the rate has fallen steadily since January.

The Bank of Korea surveyed more than 2,000 households in 56 major cities nationwide from Sept 11 to 18.

South Korea’s economy will grow more slowly than expected this year, but it has probably passed the worst and the central bank should begin raising interest rates from early next year, the IMF said last week.

It forecast that Asia’s fourth-largest economy would grow 3.0 percent this year as the global slowdown curbed demand for its exports, slowing from a 3.6 percent rise in 2011, and lower than the IMF’s 3.25 percent growth forecast from June.

The Fund’s new forecast was still near the top end of projections from major organisations, with the government-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) cutting its forecast recently to 2.5 percent from 3.6 percent previously.