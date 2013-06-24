FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea consumer sentiment rises to over 1-yr high in June
June 24, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea consumer sentiment rises to over 1-yr high in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s key measure of consumer sentiment rose in June to its best in more than a year as South Koreans’ satisfaction with their living standards improved, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday - signalling domestic spending may be on the mend.

The Bank of Korea said its composite consumer sentiment index rose to 105 in June from 104 in May, its highest since May last year.

A reading above 100 indicates consumers who expect economic and living conditions to improve in coming months outnumber those who expect them to deteriorate.

The index was last below 100 in December 2012.

The Bank of Korea said in the same statement South Koreans’ median inflation expectation for the next 12 months eased to 2.8 percent in June from 2.9 percent in May. It was the lowest median level since September 2007. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

