FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to inject $2 bln of tax breaks to boost economy
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea to inject $2 bln of tax breaks to boost economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled a long anticipated stimulus package on Monday, including more than $2 billion in tax breaks, as Asia’s fourth-largest economy loses momentum in the face of the protracted debt crisis in Europe.

The steps would save taxpayers some 2.3 trillion won ($2.03 billion) in personal income tax, home transaction tax and domestic sales tax on automobiles and large electronics appliances, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the total value of the package, which also includes a plan to lift the implementation rate of budget spending by provincial governments, would amount to 4.6 trillion won for this year and 1.3 trillion won for next year. ($1 = 1130.3000 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.