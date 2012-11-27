RPT-UPDATE 1-S.Korea tightens FX regulations to slow capital inflow

(Repeats to add link to FACTBOX) (Adds comments, details on policy, market reaction)

By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korea moved on Tuesday to cut ceilings on foreign currency derivatives holdings of banks and warned it could take additional measures to stem the flow of hot money into its markets that has pushed up the value of its won currency.

The country’s finance ministry said ceilings on currency derivatives holdings would be cut to 30 percent of equity for local banks from the current 40 percent while the cap for foreign bank branches will be cut to 150 percent from 200 percent. The lowered caps will take effect on Jan. 1, 2013.

Flows into emerging markets have accelerated thanks to ultra-loose monetary policy in developed markets and South Korea’s Finance Ministry said that its move was a “pre-emptive” measure to mitigate the risks posed by such capital movements.

“We have agreed to continue studying policy measures to ensure that increased volatility in foreign capital flows do not lead to greater volatility for local financial markets and increase the country’s external vulnerabilities,” the ministry said in a statement.

The move was widely expected as South Korean authorities have repeatedly voiced warnings that the won’s recent appreciation has been excessive.

The won has gained about 9 percent against the dollar over the past six months but saw its value soar a 14 percent against the yen over the same period due to the Japanese unit’s weakness globally.

A finance ministry official told Reuters that the authorities could take additional steps if necessary, including raising the levy on banks’ offshore borrowings and further reduction of the currency derivatives cap on banks.

The local currency was up 0.1 percent against the dollar as of 0028 GMT. (Reporting By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and David Chance)