S.Korea tightens FX regulations to slow capital inflow
#Financials
November 27, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea tightens FX regulations to slow capital inflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would cut the ceilings on banks’ foreign currency derivatives by one-quarter from January in a widely expected move aimed at curbing growing capital inflow that has pushed the won higher.

The ceiling will be cut to 30 percent of equity for domestic banks from the current 40 percent and to 150 percent for branches of foreign banks from 200 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement released minutes before the local currency market opened. (Reporting By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
