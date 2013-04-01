FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 1, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea says March exports partly hit by weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports last month were partly hit by the yen’s sharp decline, although other factors such as labour relations and global supply issues also took their toll, a deputy trade minister said on Monday.

Lee Woon-ho, deputy minister for trade, told reporters the weaker yen would continue to hurt exports of products in fierce competition with Japanese makers, such as automobiles and steel products.

He said changes in the work shift system at an automaker along with a glut of supply in steel products were the other factors behind the poor exports during March. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

