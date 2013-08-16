S.Korea says at least one qualifying bid in $7.4 bln fighter deal

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday that at least one bid came in under budget for its 8.3 trillion Korean won ($7.42 billion) purchase of 60 next generation fighter jets, the country’s biggest-ever defence import program.

A spokesman at the government’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said at a briefing on Friday that a comprehensive evaluation would start and that a winner was expected to be chosen in mid-September.

He declined to give the number or name of the companies that had submitted the required price.

DAPA resumed the bidding this week after suspending the process in July. Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35, Boeing Co’s F-15 and EADS’s Eurofighter Typhoon are in the race.