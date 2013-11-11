S.Korea air force asks for stealthier jets; boosts F-35 chances

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s air force has asked for enhanced stealth capability for fighter jets set to be purchased, a government source briefed on the matter said on Monday, further bolstering the chances of Lockheed Martin winning the tender with its F-35s.

In September, South Korea’s government bowed to public pressure and voted down a bid by Boeing to supply 60 warplanes, saying it would restart the multi-billion tender process to get a more advanced, radar-evading fighter.

At the time, only Boeing’s bid had come within budget.

The source said the air force’s request will need to be approved at a meeting of the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff expected near the end of November before being finalised at a committee chaired by the defense minister.

The Eurofighter consortium is also bidding in the 8.3 trillion won ($7.8 billion) tender.