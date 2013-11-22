FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea military chiefs say want 40 stealth fighter jets
November 22, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea military chiefs say want 40 stealth fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say they want to buy 40 of the latest stealth fighter jets, seen as a de facto endorsement to order 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s.

Their decision will be put to a defence committee for approval.

South Korea decided to re-examine the terms of a 8.3 trillion won ($7.81 billion) tender to buy 60 fighter jets in September after rejecting Boeing’s F-15, which was the only fighter among the three bids in the race to fall within Seoul’s budget.

$1 = 1062.8750 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

