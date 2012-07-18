S.Korea expands CD rate probe to top banks

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top four local commercial banks are being investigated by the anti-trust agency in relation to a probe into suspected collusion in setting three-month certificate of deposit rates, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials at Kookmin Bank, Woori Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank said the Fair Trade Commission was conducting inspections. They gave no further details.

The commission inspected at least nine local brokerages on Tuesday in connection with the investigation. (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)