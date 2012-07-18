FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea expands CD rate probe to top banks
July 18, 2012 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea expands CD rate probe to top banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top four local commercial banks are being investigated by the anti-trust agency in relation to a probe into suspected collusion in setting three-month certificate of deposit rates, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials at Kookmin Bank, Woori Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank said the Fair Trade Commission was conducting inspections. They gave no further details.

The commission inspected at least nine local brokerages on Tuesday in connection with the investigation. (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)

