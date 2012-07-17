S.Korea probing collusion suspicion on CD rates-sources

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s anti-trust agency has been investigating local brokerage houses on suspicion of collusion in setting the 91-day certificate of deposit (CD) rates, sources at several brokerage houses told Reuters on Tuesday.

The CD rates, which apply widely to financial transactions in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, had stayed at relatively high levels despite falling interest rates.

An official at the Fair Trade Commission declined to comment. (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo)