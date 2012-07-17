S.Korea KB Investment says under probe over CD rates

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s KB Investment & Securities is under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission in relation to certificate of deposit rates, a KB spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman at the brokerage, an affiliate of KB Financial Group Inc, declined to comment further.

South Korea’s anti-trust agency is investigating local brokerage houses on suspicion of collusion in setting the three-month certificate of deposit rates, sources at several brokerage houses told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris Lewis)