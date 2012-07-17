FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea LIG Inv confirms under probe over CD rates
July 17, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea LIG Inv confirms under probe over CD rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s unlisted LIG Investment & Securities is under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission in relation to the practices of quoting three-month certificate of deposit (CD) rates, an LIG spokesman said on Tuesday.

LIG is the second brokerage house after KB Investment & Securities to confirm such a probe.

Sources earlier told Reuters that the anti-trust agency was investigating several of the 10 brokerages whose quotations are used for calculation of a representative rate over suspicion of collusion. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

