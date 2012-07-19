FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four more banks say visited in S.Korea rate-fixing probe
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 1:53 AM / 5 years ago

Four more banks say visited in S.Korea rate-fixing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s anti-trust agency, which is probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered PLC and three local banks as part of the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.

Media officials at the Standard Chartered Bank Korea, Busan Bank, Daegu Bank and Nonghyup said officials from the Fair Trade Commission conducted inspections of their offices on Wednesday. They gave no further details.

Officials at the country’s top four local commercial banks -- Kookmin, Woori, Shinhan and Hana -- had said on Wednesday that they were part of the FTC’s widening probe into how certificate of deposit rates were quoted.

The commission had also inspected at least nine local brokerages on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.