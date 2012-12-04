FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Korean tests find no foot-and-mouth in suspected case
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Suspected foot-and-mouth found in a cow early on Tuesday

* Govt later confirms the case tested negative for disease (Adds govt’s negative confirmation)

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea said tests were negative for a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease after earlier vowing to make thorough checks not to repeat a 2010-2011 nationwide outbreak that cost it about 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion).

The agriculture ministry said early on Tuesday that the suspected case was reported in one out of five cows at a farm in the county of Cheongdo, northern Gyeongsang province, about 350 kilometres southeast of Seoul.

A separate statement emailed by the ministry late on Tuesday showed that tests showed the case did not prove to be the disease.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy, a net importer of beef and pork, slaughtered a total of 3.48 million animals - mostly hogs - and conducted a nationwide vaccination to contain a foot and mouth outbreak from November 2010 to April 2011.

$1 = 1083.1000 Korean won Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
