TABLE-S.Korea June LNG imports up 15.5 pct y/y
July 16, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea June LNG imports up 15.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.45 million tonnes in
June, a 15.5 percent rise on an annual basis, while its
January-June imports declined 1.6 percent on the year, customs
data showed on Sunday.
    Details of June imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in
mmBtu):  
                         June 2012                    June 2011 
 Indonesia         811,950/ $14.91              449,945/ $13.47
 Qatar             749,805/ $18.74              485,408/ $16.09
 Oman              243,350/ $19.26              240,663/ $16.18
 Nigeria           175,152/ $15.96                            -
 Malaysia          169,772/ $18.71              225,615/ $15.41
 Yemen             131,557/ $ 9.11              312,322/ $ 7.51
 Australia          63,969/ $17.26                            -
 Egypt              54,773/ $13.23                            -
 Brunei             47,980/ $20.08               64,381/ $15.18
 Trinidad Tobago                 -              150,187/ $10.16
 Equatorial Guinea               -               67,270/ $12.60
 Peru                            -               62,876/ $12.28
 Russia                          -               60,323/ $12.88 
  
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL           2,448,308/ $16.67            2,118,990/ $13.44
    
    Details for January-June imports are as follows (in tonnes,
in mmBtu)
                   January-June 2012          January-June 2011 
 
 Qatar             5,013,180/ $18.04          4,018,193/ $13.66
 Indonesia         4,476,788/ $14.10          3,204,126/ $12.05
 Oman              2,005,346/ $18.46          2,259,796/ $13.62
 Malaysia          1,719,635/ $12.18          2,004,031/ $ 9.08 
 
 Russia            1,149,919/ $ 7.41          1,715,765/ $ 7.14 
 Yemen             1,128,741/ $ 6.91          1,445,490/ $ 6.88
 Nigeria           1,028,971/ $14.60            362,312/ $ 9.71
 Trinidad Tobago     615,927/ $11.73            668,458/ $10.32
 Egypt               424,617/ $14.20            269,695/ $11.65
 Brunei              365,827/ $17.59            433,888/ $13.27
 Australia           184,052/ $14.87            613,335/ $10.51 
 Equatorial Guinea   117,544/ $13.75            776,061/ $11.99
 U.S.                 57,064/ $17.71            112,888/ $10.90 
 Algeria              55,243/ $17.49                          -
 Belgium              52,422/ $18.02                          -
 Peru                              -            750,598/ $10.30 
 Norway                            -             57,781/ $10.32
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL            18,395,276/ $14.67         18,692,417/ $11.20

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)

(Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)
