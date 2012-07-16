TABLE-S.Korea June LNG imports up 15.5 pct y/y

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.45 million tonnes in June, a 15.5 percent rise on an annual basis, while its January-June imports declined 1.6 percent on the year, customs data showed on Sunday. Details of June imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in mmBtu): June 2012 June 2011 Indonesia 811,950/ $14.91 449,945/ $13.47 Qatar 749,805/ $18.74 485,408/ $16.09 Oman 243,350/ $19.26 240,663/ $16.18 Nigeria 175,152/ $15.96 - Malaysia 169,772/ $18.71 225,615/ $15.41 Yemen 131,557/ $ 9.11 312,322/ $ 7.51 Australia 63,969/ $17.26 - Egypt 54,773/ $13.23 - Brunei 47,980/ $20.08 64,381/ $15.18 Trinidad Tobago - 150,187/ $10.16 Equatorial Guinea - 67,270/ $12.60 Peru - 62,876/ $12.28 Russia - 60,323/ $12.88 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2,448,308/ $16.67 2,118,990/ $13.44 Details for January-June imports are as follows (in tonnes, in mmBtu) January-June 2012 January-June 2011 Qatar 5,013,180/ $18.04 4,018,193/ $13.66 Indonesia 4,476,788/ $14.10 3,204,126/ $12.05 Oman 2,005,346/ $18.46 2,259,796/ $13.62 Malaysia 1,719,635/ $12.18 2,004,031/ $ 9.08 Russia 1,149,919/ $ 7.41 1,715,765/ $ 7.14 Yemen 1,128,741/ $ 6.91 1,445,490/ $ 6.88 Nigeria 1,028,971/ $14.60 362,312/ $ 9.71 Trinidad Tobago 615,927/ $11.73 668,458/ $10.32 Egypt 424,617/ $14.20 269,695/ $11.65 Brunei 365,827/ $17.59 433,888/ $13.27 Australia 184,052/ $14.87 613,335/ $10.51 Equatorial Guinea 117,544/ $13.75 776,061/ $11.99 U.S. 57,064/ $17.71 112,888/ $10.90 Algeria 55,243/ $17.49 - Belgium 52,422/ $18.02 - Peru - 750,598/ $10.30 Norway - 57,781/ $10.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 18,395,276/ $14.67 18,692,417/ $11.20 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)