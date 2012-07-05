GM Korea union plans partial strike next week

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Workers at General Motors’ South Korean factories plan a partial strike for three days next week, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

Union leadership decided to idle work at several plants for six to eight hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the union spokesman said of an industrial action that would make GM Korea the first South Korean carmaker to launch a strike this year as annual wage talks stall over working conditions.

GM Korea is one of the U.S. automaker’s key Asia production bases, producing a quarter of GM’s Chevrolet cars sold globally, and 98 percent of cars such as the Cruze and the Aveo subcompact sold in Europe.

China is also a major export market for GM Korea’s complete knock-down kits.