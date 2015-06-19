UPDATE 1-South Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from U.S. -trade

(Adds detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was for shipment in October, they said.

The Daehan purchase comprised 30,200 tonnes of western/soft white wheat with a maximum 10.5 percent protein content bought at $241.90 a tonne fob and 2,350 tonnes of western/soft white wheat with a maximum 8.5 percent protein bought at $282.80 a tonne fob.

It also purchased 6,200 tonnes of hard red winter wheat with a minimum 11.5 protein at $230.55 a tonne fob and 11,250 tonnes of dark/northern spring of a minimum 14 percent protein bought at $260.85 a tonne fob, traders said.