FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from U.S. -trade
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from U.S. -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was for shipment in October, they said.

The Daehan purchase comprised 30,200 tonnes of western/soft white wheat with a maximum 10.5 percent protein content bought at $241.90 a tonne fob and 2,350 tonnes of western/soft white wheat with a maximum 8.5 percent protein bought at $282.80 a tonne fob.

It also purchased 6,200 tonnes of hard red winter wheat with a minimum 11.5 protein at $230.55 a tonne fob and 11,250 tonnes of dark/northern spring of a minimum 14 percent protein bought at $260.85 a tonne fob, traders said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.