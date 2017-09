SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea will include wheat and soybeans as grain stocks from late September because of increased consumption, Yonhap news agency said on Sunday.

The Agriculture Ministry up to now has only stored rice in case of shortages. The new stocks will start on Sept. 23.

The exact volume of the grain stocks was not immediately available. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Nick Macfie)