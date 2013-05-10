CORRECTED-Hyundai Motor shares down 3 pct as dollar breaks above 100 yen

(Corrects “stronger” to “cheaper” in paragraph 2, removes duplicate “after” in paragraph 1)

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor slumped 3 percent to their lowest in more than two weeks on Friday, a day after the U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen.

A cheaper yen makes South Korean exports less price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts and has hit automakers hard in particular. The dollar has hit its highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four years.

Hyundai Motor shares were down 2.8 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors slid 3 percent at 0034 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)