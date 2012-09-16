FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KAI shareholders to seek buyers of stake again
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 16, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

KAI shareholders to seek buyers of stake again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Korea Aerospace Industries shareholders will seek to find buyers of a major stake they hold in the aircraft maker, following a failed bid last month, the largest shareholder of KAI said on Sunday.

State-run Korea Finance Corp said in a statement the proposed preliminary bidding round for the KAI stake would start on Monday and end on Sept. 27.

Korea Finance and other shareholders, including Hyundai Motor Co, Doosan Co and Samsung Techwin Co, put a 41.75 percent stake in KAI, including management control, up for sale earlier this year.

The stake was estimated at about $1 billion.

Korean Air Lines Co was the sole preliminary bidder. At least two bidders are required in sales of government entities. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
