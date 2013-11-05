FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says Oct foreign portfolio investment rose $2.63 bln
November 5, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea says Oct foreign portfolio investment rose $2.63 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Net foreign portfolio investment in South Korean markets rose 2.8 trillion won ($2.63 billion) in October, South Korea’s financial regulator said on Tuesday, as demand for local stocks stayed high.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said net foreign investment in South Korean stocks last month increased by 5.3 trillion won. Foreigners were net buyers of local stocks for a record 44 consecutive sessions, until that streak ended Oct. 31.

The stock-buying offset 2.5 trillion won of net outflows from the bond market, the biggest since August 2012, mainly due to debt that matured in October.

The FSC’s data is based on the date of the transaction. Official foreign investment data, which is based on the settlement date, will be released by the Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday. ($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

