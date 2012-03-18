CORRECTED-S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 19

(Corrects first press item to clarify factory is not operated by Kia) SEOUL, March 19 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Defiant North Korea says rocket launch to go ahead >EU calls on N. Korea to refrain from rocket launch >N.Korean plan draws international condemnation >Landmark US-South Korea FTA takes effect >S.Korea Hyundai, Kia sell $301 mln Hyundai Wia MARKETS >S.Korea won gains, but down for second week >S.Korea KOSPI down as investors cash in gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. *Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on support from the continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program and the potential for supply disruptions in the region along with the weaker dollar. *Global stocks advanced on Friday, with a broad measure of U.S. equities rising to an almost four-year high after news of subdued inflation added to investment sentiment and helped fuel a retreat in government debt markets. *Seoul shares drifted lower on Friday, reacting mutely to an overnight Wall Street rally backed by strong U.S. economic data, as investors were seen cashing in recent gains. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >A fire struck a Georgia factory of a supplier to Kia Motors Corp on Sunday, according to company-related sources, potentially disrupting Kia's production capacity. >Hanwha Chemical Corp has appointed biomedical expert Paul Coleman to head its biomedical business, according to local media. >Lotte Shopping Co Ltd's operations in China, Vietnam and Indonesia posted a combined 95.9 billion won ($85.18 million) loss last year, according to government data. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1125.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)