S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 20
March 19, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 6 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
    TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea says North wants rocket for nuclear weapon 
 	
>Kia Motors says to suspend U.S. plant; shares drop 
 	
>S.Korea Feb department store sales rise 2.9 pct y/y 
 	
         	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea KOSPI up, but fails to hold above key level 
 	
>S.Korean won edges up on offshore funds, exporters 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10
percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would
pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.       	
*Brent crude prices edged lower on Monday on rising output from
Saudi Arabia and Libya, while refinery problems helped push U.S.
crude higher. 	
*Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced regular
dividends and share buy-backs, while benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold safe-haven
government bonds.         	
*Seoul shares rose on Monday after U.S. stocks wrapped up their
best trading week in three months on Friday, but gains were
capped as institutions were seen cashing in on recent gains near
a key chart level.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Samsung Heavy Instustries Co Ltd plans to sell a 6
percent stake in Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Atlantico Sul,
according to industry sources.	
>Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hanjin Shipping
Co Ltd are poised to raise rates for shipments
between Asia and the Americas, according to industry sources. 	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

