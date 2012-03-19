S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 20

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea says North wants rocket for nuclear weapon >Kia Motors says to suspend U.S. plant; shares drop >S.Korea Feb department store sales rise 2.9 pct y/y MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI up, but fails to hold above key level >S.Korean won edges up on offshore funds, exporters MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. *Brent crude prices edged lower on Monday on rising output from Saudi Arabia and Libya, while refinery problems helped push U.S. crude higher. *Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced regular dividends and share buy-backs, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold safe-haven government bonds. *Seoul shares rose on Monday after U.S. stocks wrapped up their best trading week in three months on Friday, but gains were capped as institutions were seen cashing in on recent gains near a key chart level. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Heavy Instustries Co Ltd plans to sell a 6 percent stake in Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Atlantico Sul, according to industry sources. >Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd are poised to raise rates for shipments between Asia and the Americas, according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)