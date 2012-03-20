S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 21

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >China, NKorea hold 2nd meeting on rocket launch >S.Korea's KAI says wins $1.2 bln deal for Airbus >S.Korea extends tariff-free pork import to June >KNOC joins group buying El Paso assets >Sales at South Korea's top three department MARKETS >S.Korea won turns lower on China growth concerns >S.Korea KOSPI down, slipping on profit-taking MARKET SNAPSHOTS *A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. *Oil dropped nearly 2 percent o n Tuesday as Saudi Arabia sought to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the global economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. * Renewed concerns about China's economic growth weighed on global stocks on Tuesday, while oil prices dropped more than 2 percent on expectations Saudi Arabia would act to stem any price rise that could hurt the global economy. *Seoul shares fell 0.24 percent on Tuesday as investors cashed in recent gains while waiting for clues about what might give the market some new momentum. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG International Corp plans to purchase a $100 million stake in a bituminous coal mine in China, the second such project it is involved in, according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)