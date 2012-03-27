S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 28

SEOUL, March 28 (REUTERS) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Bland nuclear summit communique seeks safer world >Obama tells Russia's Medvedev more flexibility >U.S. says willing to talk to N.Korea if it behaves >South Korea inflation expectations at 9-mth low >Japan PM: N Korea rocket launch will break UN pacts >North Korea gives details of "weather" satellite >Japan goes off script at nuclear summit to slam N.K >Potential bidders line up ING's Asia arms-sources >S Korea Honam reduces runs at Daesan naphtha unit MARKETS >S.Korea stocks post best day in 2 weeks, laggards >S.Korea won rises on Fed stimulus hopes, bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter. *Brent crude prices dipped on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as market players factored concerns over disrupted supply against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil reserves to cap rising fuel costs. *World stocks were little changed after touching an eight-month high on Tuesday, while the dollar rose from the previous session's losses a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its loose monetary policy. *South Korean shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, their largest daily percentage gain in two weeks, as bargain hunting sparked a rebound in recent underperformers and as index heavyweight Samsung Electronics hit fresh record highs. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyosung Group said it signed a 270 billion won ($238.04 million) contract to build eight substations in Qatar. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)