S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Mar 30

TOP STORIES >Kia Motors to go upmarket with K9 launch in May >Hyundai Steel sees steel market recovering in H2 >Hyundai Oilbank to delay IPO amid Iran sanctions MARKETS >KOSPI falls to 3-wk low; program selling weighs >South Korea won eases on weak U.S. data, bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their early losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a sell-off to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter. *Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking. *U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown. *South Korean shares fell to a three-week closing low on Thursday as foreign investors dumped local futures contracts, with sentiment dashed by the latest data that raised questions about the strength of U.S. economic growth. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Display Co Ltd will be the first in the world to begin mass production of bendable plastic electronic papers. >POSCO and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd will collaborate on developing steel products for offshore plants.