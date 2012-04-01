S.Korea-Market factors to watch April 2

SEOUL, April 2 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Obama's North Korean leap of faith turns to ashes > SK hynix in initial Elpida bid > S.Korea March exports fall; U.S. shipments up > S.Korea March crude oil imports down 8.6 pct y/y > S.Korea says March imports -1.2 pct vs yr earlier > S.Korea's KOSPI share index seen up 20 pct 2012 MARKETS > S.Korea won breaks 3-wk losing streak; bonds rise > KOSPI sets largest quarterly rise in 2-1/2 years MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and healthcare. * Oil rose on Friday to post its biggest quarterly gain since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a disruption to Iranian exports added to supply concerns. * World stock markets advanced on Friday, posting double-digit gains for the quarter, as economic reports showing U.S. consumer spending and sentiment still on the rise helped buoy stock prices and undercut the desire to hold bonds. * Seoul shares closed flat on Friday after a rangebound session, ending lower for the month but still logging their best quarterly performance in 2-1/2 years. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Jim Yong Kim, a South Korea born nominee chosen by the White House to lead the World Bank, visited Seoul on Sunday as part of his 11-day global tour to garner support for the top post at the institution. He is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Myung-bak on Tuesday, local media reported. > The Export Import Bank of Korea will participate in an Islamic bond issue, estimated to be worth $2 billion, with Saudi state-run oil company Aramco, according to local media. > Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co Ltd post a business profit of 58 percent last year despite a slump in the LCD market, according to an audit report submitted by the LCD equipment maker, local media said. > Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd has entered a bidding battle for ING Group's Asia-Pacific operations, local media reported, citing unnamed sources at the Korean group. > Hyundai Steel Co will issue 300 billion won($264.77 million) in bonds next week in an effort to shore up funds, according to industry sources cited by local media. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report