FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market factors to watch April 2
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market factors to watch April 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	

  TOP STORIES  	
> Obama's North Korean leap of faith turns to ashes 
 	
> SK hynix in initial Elpida bid                    
   	
> S.Korea March exports fall; U.S. shipments up     	
> S.Korea March crude oil imports down 8.6 pct y/y  	
> S.Korea says March imports -1.2 pct vs yr earlier 	
> S.Korea's KOSPI share index seen up 20 pct 2012   	
    	
  MARKETS	
> S.Korea won breaks 3-wk losing streak; bonds rise 	
> KOSPI sets largest quarterly rise in 2-1/2 years  	
     	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two
years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and healthcare.   
    	
* Oil rose on Friday to post its biggest quarterly gain since
the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a disruption to
Iranian exports added to supply concerns. 	
* World stock markets advanced on Friday, posting double-digit
gains for the quarter, as economic reports showing U.S. consumer
spending and sentiment still on the rise helped buoy stock
prices and undercut the desire to hold bonds.        	
* Seoul shares closed flat on Friday after a rangebound session,
ending lower for the month but still logging their best
quarterly performance in 2-1/2 years.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
> Jim Yong Kim, a South Korea born nominee chosen by the White
House to lead the World Bank, visited Seoul on Sunday as part of
his 11-day global tour to garner support for the top post at the
institution. He is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak on Tuesday, local media reported. 	
> The Export Import Bank of Korea will participate in an Islamic
bond issue, estimated to be worth $2 billion, with Saudi
state-run oil company Aramco, according to local media. 	
> Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co Ltd post a
business profit of 58 percent last year despite a slump in the
LCD market, according to an audit report submitted by the LCD
equipment maker, local media said.  	
> Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd has entered a bidding
battle for ING Group's Asia-Pacific operations, local media
reported, citing unnamed sources at the Korean group.  	
> Hyundai Steel Co will issue 300 billion
won($264.77 million) in bonds next week in an effort to shore up
funds, according to industry sources cited by local media. 	
     	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.