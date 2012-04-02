FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 3
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 2, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 6 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
  TOP STORIES  	
>Korea March inflation eases; no policy shifts seen 
 	
>Moody's raises S.Korea rating outlook to positive  
 	
>S.Korea SK Energy shuts RFCC on outage             
 	
>Samsung says China chip plant to cost $7 bln       
 	
>Golf-Yoo edges Kim in Mission Hills playoff        
 	
>Asia's factories busier, but hold the champagne    
 	
      	
  MARKETS  	
>KOSPI rises as financials rally on Moody's outlook 
 	
>S.Korea won at nearly 2-wk closing high; bonds dip 	
	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday,
with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth.        	
*Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as
loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns
about global supply disruptions. 	
*Global equity markets rallied, with U.S. stocks pushing to
four-year highs, and crude oil rebounded on Monday after
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor
sentiment.         	
* South Korean shares rose on Monday, extending gains after
Moody's upgraded South Korea's credit rating outlook and sparked
a late rally in financials.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has reduced prices of
refrigerators exported to the United States by 8 percent in the
face of anti-dumping duties imposed by Washington, according to
a company source.	
>Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd has offered the highest
price for a stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.	
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it is poised
to make a foray into the electric car battery business by
establishing a joint venture with Canadian component company
Magna E-Car.	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.