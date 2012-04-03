S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 4

SEOUL, April 4 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Why Bank of Korea insiders worry about credibility >POSCO offers $519 mln stake in SK Tel, Hana, KB >BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports March sales >BRIEF-Kia Motors America reports March sales >KEPCO aims to double UAE nuclear plant sales MARKETS >S.Korea won has highest close since March 13; >Seoul shares rally to close at 8-mth high MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. *Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand growth and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank countered concerns about potential supply disruptions. * World stocks fell and gold prices dropped 2 percent o n T Tuesday as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers may be less willing to launch further economic stimulus. *Seoul shares climbed to a fresh, eight-month closing high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global equities after better-than-expected manufacturing data from the United States provided stronger hints of recovery in global demand. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung SDI Co Ltd has decided to establish a secondary battery production line in Seremban, Malaysia in an effort to raise overseas manufacturing efficiency, according to company sources. The rechargeable battery maker aims to win over 26 percent global market share this year, maintaining its world no.1 ranking. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold the most smartphones globally in the first quarter, with a 28.2 percent market share versus Apple Inc's 22.4 percent, according to a report in Forbes. >Samsung Electronics plans to release the Galaxy Note 10.1, equipped with a 1.5 GHZ quad-core processor, in June to compete with Apple's New iPad, according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report