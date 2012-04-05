FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 5, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 6 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES 	
>Samsung Q1 profit to soar on Galaxy, Note sales    	
>Toshiba sounds out SK hynix for joint Elpida bid   
 	
>Analysis:South Korea's unloved chaebol             
 	
>US court picks terms in Apple/Samsung patent case  
 	
>S.Korea March retail sales post modest growth      
 	
>S.Korea says Q1 FDI plans up 17 pct from year ago  
 	
>North Korean refugee stands for parliament         
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won up on China's stock market; bonds slip 
 	
>Seoul shares up on technicals, hitting 1-mth low   
 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500 ended
its worst week this year as growing pressure on Europe's debt
markets revived concerns about the region's financial
stability        	
*Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a
drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of
Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the
previous session's heavy losses. 	
*The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds
edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries
of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite
for riskier assets.         	
*Seoul shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after sinking to
a near one-month low earlier in the session, initially weighed
by worries over a weak Spanish bond auction and dashed hopes of
additional U.S stimulus, but later rebounding at a key support
level.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Gyeonggi provincial police announced on Thursday that 11
employees of LG Display Co Ltd who formerly worked
for Samsung Mobile Display had been arrested on suspicion of
illicitly transferring technology from Samsung Mobile Display to
LG Display.	
>LS Cable & System Ltd has completed construction of
a electric cable plant in Haryana, India, part of a push to
boost its presence in the region. 	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.