S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 9

SEOUL, April 9 - TOP STORIES >North Korea planning third nuclear test >S.Korea March producer price inflation at 2-yr low >Samsung awarded two contracts for Qatar's City >US court wary of Apple request to block Samsung MARKETS >S.Korea won down on renewed Europe worries, bonds >Seoul shares flat as investors await US, China data MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief, holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job growth for March. * Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the previous session's heavy losses. * World stock markets look poised to fall early next week and safe-haven government debt prices could rally after U.S. employment figures fell short of expectations on Friday. *Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Friday with a record first quarter profit estimate from Samsung Electronics having limited impact as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key data from the U.S. and China and a long holiday weekend for many major markets. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo reportedly told company executives not to plan build any more production facilities with the automaker expected to manufacture 8 million vehicles annually by 2014, in a move to avoid quality issues similar to those experienced by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in recent years, according to industry sources. >The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry signed an agreement with its Myanmar counterpart on Friday on expending economic ties between two countries amid the easing of international sanctions on the Southeast Asian nation. >CJ Corp Chairman Lee Jae-hyun said the company would invest aggressively in the Vietnamese market in a bid to utilise it as a stepping stone for global growth. (Reporting by Jin Kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)