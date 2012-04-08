FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 9
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 8, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 6 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES 	
>North Korea planning third nuclear test            
   	
>S.Korea March producer price inflation at 2-yr low 	
>Samsung awarded two contracts for Qatar's City     	
>US court wary of Apple request to block Samsung    	
 	
     MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won down on renewed Europe worries, bonds  
 	
>Seoul shares flat as investors await US, China data 
 	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief,
holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report
on U.S. job growth for March.        	
* Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a
drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of
Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the
previous session's heavy losses. 	
* World stock markets look poised to fall early next week and
safe-haven government debt prices could rally after U.S.
employment figures fell short of expectations on Friday.	
         	
*Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Friday with a record first
quarter profit estimate from Samsung Electronics 
having limited impact as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead
of key data from the U.S. and China and a long holiday weekend
for many major markets.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo reportedly told company
executives not to plan build any more production facilities with
the automaker expected to manufacture 8 million vehicles
annually by 2014, in a move to avoid quality issues similar to
those experienced by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in
recent years, according to industry sources.  	
>The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry signed an agreement
with its Myanmar counterpart on Friday on expending economic
ties between two countries amid the easing of international
sanctions on the Southeast Asian nation. 	
>CJ Corp Chairman Lee Jae-hyun said the company
would invest aggressively in the Vietnamese market in a bid to
utilise it as a stepping stone for global growth. 	
	
 (Reporting by Jin Kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

