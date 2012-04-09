FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 10
April 9, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
  TOP STORIES  	
>N.Korea readies longer range rocket                
 	
>S.Korea's Twitter generation may give liberals wins 
 	
>S.Korea March producer price inflation at 2-yr low 
 	
>S.Korea KOMIPO to import $3.4 bln LNG from Vitol   
 	
>S Korea Honam Petchem to restart unit              
 	
  	
  MARKETS  	
>KOSPI dip below 2,000 points to close at 1-mth low 
 	
>Korea won down on US data, N.Korea worries; bond up 
 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's	
disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the
 U.S. economy's recovery.        	
*Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks on
Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption, while
slowing U.S. jobs growth sparked concern about demand for fuel. 	
 	
*Global stocks and crude oil fell on Monday as investors reacted
to the surprisingly sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported
last week, which raised concerns about the strength of the
world's largest economy.         	
*Seoul shares plunged to a one-month low on Monday, tracking
sharp declines in Asian peers as a weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data raised concerns of stuttering growth in the world's
largest economy.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday that it would
buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted China Home Shopping Group for
$40 million.	
>Korea Development Bank said that it had signed a
memorandum of understanding to buy the South Korean retail
operations of HSBC Holdings PLC  in order to
boost its deposit base. 	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

