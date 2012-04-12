FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 13
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 12, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
  TOP STORIES	
>N.Korea official says Thurs rocket launch unlikely 	
>S.Korea conservatives win parliamentary poll       	
>China, U.N.'s Ban worried by N.Korea launch        	
>Samsung seen taking cellphone crown from Nokia-poll 	
>Hyundai US sales could top 700,000 in '12-US chief 	
>Shell, Asian partners in final talks on Canada LNG 	
>Saudi's Naimi says crude output in April 10 mln bpd 	
>S.Korea Feb L-money supply growth at 8-month low   	
     	
  MARKETS	
>S.Korea won lower on N.Korea concerns; bonds firm  	
>S.Korea KOSPI ends lower but pares early losses    	
	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led
by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak
figures on the domestic labor market.        	
*Oil rose for a second straight day on Thursday as rumours that
data will show strong growth in China's GDP boosted investor
appetite in riskier assets across several markets. 	
*Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic
growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk
appetite.         	
*South Korean stocks fell on Thursday, battered by the heaviest
foreign selling since early March, but managed to pare early
losses that had driven the benchmark index to one-month lows.
  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Samsung Card Co Ltd will likely acquire its own
shares held by amusement park operator Samsung Everland to cut
some of Samsung Group's complex cross-share holdings, according
to financial sources.	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.