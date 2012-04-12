S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 13

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >N.Korea official says Thurs rocket launch unlikely >S.Korea conservatives win parliamentary poll >China, U.N.'s Ban worried by N.Korea launch >Samsung seen taking cellphone crown from Nokia-poll >Hyundai US sales could top 700,000 in '12-US chief >Shell, Asian partners in final talks on Canada LNG >Saudi's Naimi says crude output in April 10 mln bpd >S.Korea Feb L-money supply growth at 8-month low MARKETS >S.Korea won lower on N.Korea concerns; bonds firm >S.Korea KOSPI ends lower but pares early losses MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. *Oil rose for a second straight day on Thursday as rumours that data will show strong growth in China's GDP boosted investor appetite in riskier assets across several markets. *Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite. *South Korean stocks fell on Thursday, battered by the heaviest foreign selling since early March, but managed to pare early losses that had driven the benchmark index to one-month lows. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Card Co Ltd will likely acquire its own shares held by amusement park operator Samsung Everland to cut some of Samsung Group's complex cross-share holdings, according to financial sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)