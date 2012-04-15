S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 16

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Secure despite rocket fiasco, N.Korea's Kim lauds >S.Korea c.bank holds rates,no change seen >Nexon unit served papers by Seoul prosecutors >Four candidates named for Korea c.bank policy board >China steps up foreign investment plan in March >Saudi's Naimi determined to lower oil prices MARKETS >KOSPI regains 2,000 points despite N.Korea's rocket >S.Korea won rise after N.Korea rocket fail; bonds MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. *Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after data showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three years, reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum. *U.S. stocks closed out its worst week this year and the euro fell on Friday after disappointing Chinese growth data stoked worries about the strength of the global economy and a rise in Spain's borrowing costs revived fears about the debt-plagued euro zone. *South Korea shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday and the benchmark index regained the psychologically important 2,000-point level as investors brushed off concerns about North Korea's rocket launch and weaker-than-expected Chinese growth figures. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday that it had completed the registration of a newly established company, Hyundai Autron, which will design electronic control software and semiconductors. >Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has won an order worth about $400 million from Greece-based Angelicoussis Shipping Group to build two LNG carriers. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)