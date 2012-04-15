FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 16
April 15, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>Secure despite rocket fiasco, N.Korea's Kim lauds  	
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates,no change seen          	
>Nexon unit served papers by Seoul prosecutors      	
>Four candidates named for Korea c.bank policy board 	
>China steps up foreign investment plan in March    	
>Saudi's Naimi determined to lower oil prices       
    	
	
  MARKETS	
>KOSPI regains 2,000 points despite N.Korea's rocket 	
>S.Korea won rise after N.Korea rocket fail; bonds  	
     	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November
with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data
sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.        	
*Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after data
showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the world's
No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three years,
reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum. 	
*U.S. stocks closed out its worst week this year and the euro
fell on Friday after disappointing Chinese growth data stoked
worries about the strength of the global economy and  a rise in
Spain's borrowing costs revived fears about the debt-plagued
euro zone.         	
*South Korea shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday
and the benchmark index regained the psychologically important
2,000-point level as investors brushed off concerns about North
Korea's rocket launch and weaker-than-expected Chinese growth
figures.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday that it had completed the
registration of a newly established company, Hyundai Autron,
which will design electronic control software and
semiconductors.  	
>Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has
won an order worth about $400 million from Greece-based
Angelicoussis Shipping Group to build two LNG carriers. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

