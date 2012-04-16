S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 17

SEOUL, April 17 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Secure despite rocket fiasco, N.Korea's Kim lauds >UN council set to condemn North Korean rocket >Coached and confident, North Korea's Kim appears >Third Kim's bloodline all that matters >Hi-Mart share trade suspended on embezzlement >South Korea March import price growth at 2-yr low >S.Korea urges G20 to be ready to act on oil prices MARKETS > S.Korea KOSPI slides on worries of Spain's debt > Korean won falls on Spain, dividend withdrawal MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. *Oil futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday after news a major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck may start ahead of schedule sparked heavy spread trading. * Global stocks faltered on Monday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales, while government debt prices rose as worries about Spain's fiscal problems and a resurgent euro zone crisis weighed on investor sentiment. *Seoul shares fell on Monday, tracking a wide decline in global peers after a surge in bond yields and debt insurance costs in Spain renewed jitters over the euro zone's financial health and dashed investor risk appetite. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Intel Corp has acquired Olaworks, an unlisted South Korean maker of a popular face-recognition smartphone software, for an estimated 35 billion won ($30.74 million), according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)