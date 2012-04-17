FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Apr 18
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 17, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Apr 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>N.Korea says Feb deal with U.S. no longer binding  
    	
>US looking at "all options" on N.Korea             	
>Clinton: North Korea should re-evaluate policies   	
>S.Korea vice fin min says G20 IMF deal unlikely    	
>HTC's shares tumble; CFO change, Samsung launch    	
     	
  MARKETS	
>Seoul shares edge down, blue chip support absent   	
>S.Korean won turns weaker on dividends; bonds flat 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday
after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns
about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. 	
        	
*Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline
reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United
States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the
higher-priced European benchmark. 	
*U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier
currencies also rallied on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. corporate
earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and Europe
spurred investors to take on more risk.         	
*Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday after a choppy trading
session, weighed down by persistent worries of a renewed debt
crisis in the euro zone, prompting investors to curb riskier
strategies pending the results of a Spanish bond auction.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hyundai Steel Co signed an agreement to supply
340,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel plate per year to major steel
companies in Indonesia.	
>Hyundai Motor said it is in the final stages of
planning to build a diesel engine factory in India.	
>LG Display Co Ltd opened a new research and 
development center in Paju, South Korea for over 2,500 employees
previously spread throughout the country to increase
collaboration.	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

