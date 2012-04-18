FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 19
April 18, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>Angry N.Korea threatens retaliation, nuclear test  	
>China calls for denuclearisation of the Korea      
 	
>Bank of Korea to buy $300 mln in China stocks      	
>S.Korea's CJ CheilJedang, Sajo Haepyo buy 110,000  	
>MBK, Affinity eye bids for Korea Woongjin Coway    	
     	
  MARKETS	
>KOSPI rise above key 2,000 mark as Spain fears ease 	
>S.Korea won trims gains on dividend withdrawal     	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's
best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech
bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a
reason to take profits.        	
*Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after
data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in the
United States. 	
*Stocks fell on Wednesday, with Wall Street retreating from its
biggest gain in a month as investors turned to safe-havens on
worries that Spain might light a new fire under the euro zone
debt crisis.         	
*Seoul shares rose on Wednesday to close back above the
psychologically important 2,000 point level after strong demand
at a Spanish debt auction calmed worries over the euro zone's
financial health and rejuvenated risk appetite.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Lotte Group will issue at least $500 million worth of offshore
bonds next month to fund mergers and acquisitions, according to
financial industry sources. 	
>The Philippines branch of Hanjin Heavy Industries &
Construction Co Ltd has signed a deal with AMSEC, an
affiliate of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, to
provide services to U.S. naval ships and ships owned by the U.S.
government. A company source said it expects around $1 billion
worth of sales from the agreement in the next five years. 	
>Samsung Engineering Co Ltd is likely to win a
contract for a combined cycle power plant project in Saudi
Arabia worth $3 billion, according to industry sources. 	
 	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

