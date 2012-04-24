S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 25

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >EXCLUSIVE-North Korea's nuclear test ready "soon" >LG Display expects to swing to profit in Q2-CFO >SK hynix, Toshiba held early talks on joint Elpida >China firm boasts about missile-linked N.Korea sale >S.Korea expects 2013 GDP growth at 4 pct-plus MARKETS >Seoul shares post 3-mth closing low >S.Korea won at 4-wk low on euro outlook;bonds flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. *Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while weak gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market participants rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory reports. *Strong corporate earnings drove most global equity markets higher on Tuesday while the euro rose after solid demand at auctions for European government debt eased concerns about the euro zone's growing economic slump. * Seoul shares fell to a three-month closing low on Tuesday as political uncertainty and slumping private sector activity in the euro zone raised concerns over the bloc's debt situation and its ability to push forward austerity measures. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and STX Construction Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. on building a petroleum extraction facility worth $8.8 billion, according to Daewoo. >Dongbu Group, Tongyang Group, POSCO and STX Group have signed separate preliminary agreements with the South Korean city of Samcheok on thermal powerplant infrastructure development, with the city to decide in December which of the companies will lead construction. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)