S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 25
April 24, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>EXCLUSIVE-North Korea's nuclear test ready "soon"  
 	
>LG Display expects to swing to profit in Q2-CFO    
 	
>SK hynix, Toshiba held early talks on joint Elpida 
 	
>China firm boasts about missile-linked N.Korea sale 
 	
>S.Korea expects 2013 GDP growth at 4 pct-plus      
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares post 3-mth closing low                
 	
>S.Korea won at 4-wk low on euro outlook;bonds flat 
 	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings
and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co,
but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq
down.        	
*Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday,
narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while weak
gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market participants
rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory reports. 	
*Strong corporate earnings drove most global equity markets
higher on Tuesday while the euro rose after solid demand at
auctions for European government debt eased concerns about the
euro zone's growing economic slump.         	
* Seoul shares fell to a three-month closing low on Tuesday as
political uncertainty and slumping private sector activity in
the euro zone raised concerns over the bloc's debt situation and
its ability to push forward austerity measures.	
  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and STX
Construction Co Ltd signed a memorandum of
understanding with Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. on building a
petroleum extraction facility worth $8.8 billion, according to
Daewoo.	
>Dongbu Group, Tongyang Group, POSCO and STX Group
have signed separate preliminary agreements with the South
Korean city of Samcheok on thermal powerplant infrastructure
development, with the city to decide in December which of the
companies will lead construction.	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

