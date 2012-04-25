FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 26
April 25, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>POLL-S.Korea Q1 GDP growth seen at 0.9 pct         	
>Hyundai to stretch winning streak with Q1 profit   
 	
>S Korea S-Oil sells May naphtha at $32/T premiums  	
>TV sales help LG Electronics triple Q1 profit      	
>S.Korea seeks 89,948 T rice for Oct-Nov            	
    	
    MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won gives up gains to fall for 5th straight 
 	
>Seoul shares inch lower to post a 5-day streak     
 	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the
 Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman
reassured markets that the central bank would do more if
necessary to lift the economy.        	
* Oil prices rose in choppy trading o n Wednesday, with Brent
closing at its highest in eight days, as a rally in equity
markets fueled partly by Federal Reserve comments outweighed a
fifth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. 	
* Global shares jumped on Wednesday after stellar earnings from
Apple Inc bolstered optimism over corporate earnings and Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared
to do more to aid the U.S. economy if necessary.     
   	
*Seoul shares erased earlier gains to tick slightly lower,
chalking up a fifth day of losses on Wednesday weighed down by 
worries over the euro zone debt crisis although a modest
earnings-driven rally in select blue chips offered support. 
 	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hyundai Motor Co will begin production at its third
factory in China in June, three months earlier than previously
planned, according to a company source. 	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

