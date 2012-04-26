FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 27
April 26, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch April 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>	
      	
  TOP STORIES	
>S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up, but uncertainties persist 
 	
>Hyundai profit jumps, defies slowdown in Europe    
 	
>Buyers of US beef keep importing after mad cow case 
 	
>S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June   
 	
>OECD cuts S.Korea 2012 growth forecast to 3.5 pct  
 	
>SK hynix reviewing Elpida, posts 3rd quarter loss  
 	
>North Korea's invective against South              
 	
>Samsung to use its quad-core process for new Galaxy 
 	
  	
	
  MARKETS	
>S.Korea won snaps 5-day losing streak; bonds calm  
 	
>Seoul shares snap 5-day slide; growth worries weigh 
 	
   	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.        	
*Crude oil futures rose on T Thursday as a solid pickup in U.S.
home sales added to economic optimism following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's vow a day earlier that it would take further stimulus
action if needed to keep the recovery going. 	
*U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, buoyed by strong housing data
and earnings reports, but the euro eked out only modest gains as
disappointing labor market and European sentiment figures kept
trading choppy.         	
*Seoul shares snapped a five-day losing streak on solid U.S.
corporate results and reassurances from the Federal Reserve,
although gains were pared as worries over domestic economic
growth figures set in.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>The Korea Trade Commission ruled Thursday that LG Innotek Co
Ltd had not infringed Munich based Osram AG's patent
rights on light-emitting diode package manufacturing.	
>The Daegu District Court ordered SK Communications Co Ltd
 to pay 1 million won ($880) in damages to a social
networking website user whose private information was
compromised last year.	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

