S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 22

SEOUL, May 22 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung CEOs in US court talks on patents
>South Korea poised to halt Iran oil imports
>SK hynix, GlobalFoundries may try to buy Elpida

MARKETS
>South Korea's won gives up early gains; bonds down
>Seoul shares close up, laggard blue-chips rebound

MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear program.
* Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year and oil prices rose for the first time in four sessions as world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone.
*Seoul shares ended higher following a sharp decline in the previous session, with global jitters partially soothed by a pledge from world leaders to keep Greece in the euro zone and to tackle debt with a balance of fiscal discipline and pro-growth policies.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung SDI Co Ltd is planning to acquire a 50 percent stake in SB LiMotive from Bosch Ltd, ending a joint venture with the German auto parts manufacturer, according to industry sources. The two groups, however, will still co-operate in the electric car battery business, local media reported. SB LiMotive, a lithium-ion batteries developer, was jointly founded by the two companies in 2008.
>South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc will suspend production of their LCD TVs in domestic plants from the second half of this year, according to local media.

(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)