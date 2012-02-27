S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 28

SEOUL, Feb 28 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Current account data 0800 TOP STORIES >S.Korea's Hi-Mart bidding delayed - top shareholder >Samsung to nearly double smartphone sales in 2012 >S.Korea to decide Iran oil import cut plan by June >S.Korea manufacturers cautious on March outlook >S.Korean opposition vows to get tough on chaebol >Soccer-South Korea scraps Cup to tackle corruption >Golf-Huh edges Allenby in playoff to triumph >S.Korea's KDB IPO could raise $1.5-2.5 bln - source MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on stocks, crude oil prices weigh >S.Korea KOSPI dips below 2,000 as weak yen pressure MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. *Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions. *Oil prices snapped a week-long rally on Monday, helping Wall Street recover from a shaky start to end flat, while positive U.S. home sales data soothed investors worried about economic damage from high energy costs. * South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell below 2,000 points on Monday as exporters lagged, squeezed by rising oil prices and expectations of stronger competition from Japan with a weaker yen. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Leading entertainment company S.M. Entertainment Co said on Monday it had acquired travel agency Happyhawaii for 850 million won ($752,800) to make a foray into the tourism business. >A bill to cut credit card interest rates passed a regular parliamentary session on Monday. ($1 = 1129.1250 Korean won) Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)