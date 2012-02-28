FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 29
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 28, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 29 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>January industrial output 0800	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea Jan c/a surplus at 6-mth low on weak export 
 	
>S.Korea opposition to pursue closer ties with North 
 	
>S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding says consortium wins 
 	
>Biogen Idec and Samsung Biologics form joint venture 
 	
  	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won up by exporters, ECB injecttion eyed   
 	
>S.Korea KOSPI up on chipmaker, institutional buying 
  	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008
on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S.
consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged
the nearly five-month rally forward.        	
* Oil prices fell a second day on Tuesday as worries that recent
price increases may hurt demand prompted investors to sell and
take profits on recent gains, moves that more than offset
support from possible Middle East supply disruptions. 	
*Strong U.S. consumer confidence helped extend Wall Street's
rally on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 13,000 for the
first time since May 2008, while oil suffered its biggest loss
in 2-1/2 months.         	
*South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index posted a gain on Tuesday
but was trapped in a narrow range, with large-cap chipmakers
providing upward momentum but high oil prices and a weak yen
denting buying appetite.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Hyundai Steel Co has finished development of steel
plates and will provide them to Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp from this year.	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

