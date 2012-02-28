S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 29

SEOUL, Feb 29 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >January industrial output 0800 TOP STORIES >S.Korea Jan c/a surplus at 6-mth low on weak export >S.Korea opposition to pursue closer ties with North >S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding says consortium wins >Biogen Idec and Samsung Biologics form joint venture MARKETS >S.Korea won up by exporters, ECB injecttion eyed >S.Korea KOSPI up on chipmaker, institutional buying MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward. * Oil prices fell a second day on Tuesday as worries that recent price increases may hurt demand prompted investors to sell and take profits on recent gains, moves that more than offset support from possible Middle East supply disruptions. *Strong U.S. consumer confidence helped extend Wall Street's rally on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, while oil suffered its biggest loss in 2-1/2 months. *South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index posted a gain on Tuesday but was trapped in a narrow range, with large-cap chipmakers providing upward momentum but high oil prices and a weak yen denting buying appetite. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Steel Co has finished development of steel plates and will provide them to Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp from this year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)