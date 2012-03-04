S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 5

SEOUL, March 5 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >S.Korea Feb inflation eases to 14-mth low >Kia powers ahead despite gloomier Europe outlook >S.Korea Feb manufacturing PMI at 7-mth high >Third time lucky for nuclear watchdog in N.Korea? >Olympics-Revenge burns for former N.K judoka >Baseball-Second Korean player arrested in spot-fix MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI extends gains to set 7-mth high >S.Korea won rises;rally capped by intervention fear MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session. *Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. *The euro fell against the dollar on Friday after Spain set a deficit target that defied Europe's new fiscal pact, while oil prices retreated after touching the highest level in 3-1/2 years as fears eased of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia. *Seoul shares edged up on Friday to set a three-day rally, closing at a fresh seven-month closing high backed by bullish sentiment from the European Central Bank's second round of liquidity injections and positive U.S. jobs data. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ranked first in terms of global monitor market share for the fifth consecutive year in 2011, with a 15.1 percent share as of the fourth quarter, according to market research firm IDC. >Samsung Group has announced plans to break up its Tokyo control tower, Samsung Japan Corp, in a bid to speed up decision-making. >Hynix Semiconductor Inc aims to mass produce memory chips based on 20-nanometer class technology to catch up with Samsung Electronics, according to a local report. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)