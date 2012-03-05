FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 6
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 5, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
>Finance ministry's green book release 	
    	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO       
 	
>Korea consortium has 40pct stake in 3 UAE oil field 	
>Chinese buying S.Kr bonds slows drastically in Feb 
 	
>S.Korea FX reserves rise to all-time high in Feb   	
      	
  MARKETS  	
>KOSPI pulls back from 7-mth high on profit-taking  
 	
>S.Korea won breaks three-session rally; bonds fall 
    	
	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and
the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
 	
        	
*Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply
risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support,
but concerns about global economic growth limited gains. 	
* World equity markets slipped on Monday after economic data
raised expectations of a recession in Europe and global growth
driver China signaled a slower economic pace ahead, while oil
fell as supply worries driven by tensions over Iran offset the
economic gloom.         	
* Seoul shares fell on Monday as investors cashed out following
last week's gains, with liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling
on the lack of further evidence pointing to firmer growth and
wariness that expiring options may trigger further
correction.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd source said will stop
the production of domestic produced CCFL type LCD from this
month.	
>GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday will enter
Vietam market by signing investment contract worth $3.5 million
with Vietnamese company Vivi Media Trading Corporation.	
>KT Corp announced business management emergency on
Monday due to fall in profit of wired Internet and
telecommunication business sales.	
    	
	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.