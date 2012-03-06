FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 7
March 6, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
	
      	
  TOP STORIES  	
>UN nuclear inspectors prepare for N.K return       	
>S.Korea Feb retail sales still depressed - fin min 	
>S.Korea's Daewoo E&C says wins $460 mln orders     	
>Samsung says no interest in Elpida                 	
>No policy shift from N.K despite nuclear deal      	
    	
  MARKETS  	
>S.Korea KOSPI falls on China, Europe outlook       	
>S.Korea won gives up gains                         
                      	
	
  	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall
Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears of
a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's
slowdown would hit global growth.        	
*Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking
euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum,
while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more
talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply
disruptions. 	
*Global equities fell the most in more than three months and the
euro slumped on Tuesday on a new round of worries that Greece
may not meet its deadline for a debt restructuring.  
        	
*Seoul shares fell again on Tuesday as continuing worries about
growth in China and Europe dampened the mood of a market already
cautious ahead of expiring options on Thursday.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Brazil's Estaleiro Alantico Sul, the leading shipbuilder in
South America, has reportedly chosen Samsung Heavy Industries Co
Ltd to manage its operations, according to industry
sources. 	
>Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said it has targeted
500 trillion won ($445.33 billion) and 100 trillion won ($89.07
billion) in assets and sales respectively by 2020. 	
>Samsung C&T Corp is reportedly poised to win a bid
to build medical facilities worth $45 million in Vietnam,
according to industry sources.  	
>Brazilian media outlets reported Ssangyong Motor Co 
will invest in Brazil and aims to produce vehicles there by
2014.  	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

