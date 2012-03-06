S.Korea-Market Factors to watch March 7

SEOUL, March 7 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >UN nuclear inspectors prepare for N.K return >S.Korea Feb retail sales still depressed - fin min >S.Korea's Daewoo E&C says wins $460 mln orders >Samsung says no interest in Elpida >No policy shift from N.K despite nuclear deal MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI falls on China, Europe outlook >S.Korea won gives up gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth. *Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions. *Global equities fell the most in more than three months and the euro slumped on Tuesday on a new round of worries that Greece may not meet its deadline for a debt restructuring. *Seoul shares fell again on Tuesday as continuing worries about growth in China and Europe dampened the mood of a market already cautious ahead of expiring options on Thursday. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Brazil's Estaleiro Alantico Sul, the leading shipbuilder in South America, has reportedly chosen Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd to manage its operations, according to industry sources. >Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said it has targeted 500 trillion won ($445.33 billion) and 100 trillion won ($89.07 billion) in assets and sales respectively by 2020. >Samsung C&T Corp is reportedly poised to win a bid to build medical facilities worth $45 million in Vietnam, according to industry sources. >Brazilian media outlets reported Ssangyong Motor Co will invest in Brazil and aims to produce vehicles there by 2014. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)