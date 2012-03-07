S.Korea-Market Factors to watch, March 8

SEOUL, March 8 - Following is a list of events, news stories and press reports which may influence South Korean financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) The Bank of Korea is forecast to hold its policy interest rate steady at 3.25 percent at a review on Thursday, with the decision is due around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT). TOP STORIES >Hyundai Motor Europe confident on 2012 goal >Samsung files fresh lawsuit against Apple in Korea >S.Korea Jan L-money supply growth slows from Dec >S.Korea FX rates affect inflation more than trade >No policy shift from N.Korea despite nuclear deal MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI falls 3rd day in a row >S.Korea won falls for third day; bonds pare gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. and European stocks advanced on Wednesday after promising U.S. jobs data, and the euro rebounded after hitting a three-week low on renewed optimism Greece will complete its debt restructuring after major banks and pension funds pledged their support. * Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline as hopes Greece's debt restructuring will go through lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better bargains for oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier trades. * Seoul stocks fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, hitting a four-week closing low. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > A Hyundai Group official said it will change the name of its IT software platform affiliate Hyundai Carnes, and recruit more employees to strengthen its automobile IT business. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by John Mair)