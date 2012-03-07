FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch, March 8
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
March 7, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch, March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 8 - Following is a list of events, news
stories and press reports which may influence South Korean
financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
         	
    The Bank of Korea is forecast to hold its policy interest
rate steady at 3.25 percent at a review on Thursday, with the
decision is due around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT).	
    	
    TOP STORIES  	
 >Hyundai Motor Europe confident on 2012 goal       
 	
 >Samsung files fresh lawsuit against Apple in Korea 
 	
 >S.Korea Jan L-money supply growth slows from Dec  
 	
 >S.Korea FX rates affect inflation more than trade 
 	
 >No policy shift from N.Korea despite nuclear deal 
 	
    	
    MARKETS  	
 >S.Korea KOSPI falls 3rd day in a row              
 	
 >S.Korea won falls for third day; bonds pare gains 	
	
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
    * U.S. and European stocks advanced on Wednesday after
promising U.S. jobs data, and the euro rebounded after hitting a
three-week low on renewed optimism Greece will complete its debt
restructuring after major banks and pension funds pledged their
support.  	
    * Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp
decline as hopes Greece's debt restructuring will go through
lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better bargains for
oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier trades. 	
    * Seoul stocks fell for a third consecutive session on
Wednesday, hitting a four-week closing low.  	
    	
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS	
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by 
 	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    >  A Hyundai Group official said it will change
the name of its IT software platform affiliate Hyundai Carnes,
and recruit more employees to strengthen its automobile IT
business.	
	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
	
 (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by John Mair)

